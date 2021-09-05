State to prioritise research in tertiary institutions to achieve Big 4 agenda

The government is keen to revitalise research and innovation to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda and Vision 2030.

Ambassador Simon Nabukwesi, Principal Secretary, State Department of University Education and Research noted that significant resources have been made available through the National Research Fund to support research in higher learning institutions.

The Ministry of Education, he said, will continue to work closely with various government agencies such as the Higher Education Loans Board, Commission for University Education and the National Research Fund to ensure that tertiary institutions acquire and sustain effective capacity for knowledge generation, research, innovation and service to the community.

Harness technology

“I hope that Kisii University is not lagging behind in this strategic aspect. As the country strives to become more efficient and productive, it is important to harness technology and research for our benefit,” said Amb Nabukwesi.

He was speaking during the ninth graduation ceremony at Kisii University on Friday.

Universities across the world and the country, he said, have leveraged technology particularly during this Covid-19 pandemic in redesigning learning spaces and pedagogy to enable this new model of education to thrive.

According to the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), more than 80 per cent of the world’s student population and around 14.3 million learners in Kenya have been impacted by the closures occasioned by the spread of Covid-19.

“Thankfully, learning has not ground to a halt. I take cognisance of the fact that Kisii University has stayed ahead of the curve by laying groundwork for e-Learning through investment in ICT infrastructure, digital literacy, digital content and up-skilling of lecturers and trainers,” said Amb Nabukwesi.

The Kisii University management said despite the tough times brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and the general disruption it has had in the education sector, they were able to have 1,369 students graduate.

Among those who received their awards were 15 doctorates and 24 Masters Degrees.

The event was also attended by Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Chris Obure.

Kisii University Acting Chancellor, Dr Mildred Mudany said eight years ago, the institution had an enrolment of slightly above 3,000 students but today, the student population stands at slightly above 20,000. Over 50,000 students have graduated in the previous convocations.

Many students

Dr Mudany expressed delight that out of the 15, who received their doctorate degree, eight are women.

“I am also pleased to note that all the eight schools have developed market driven programs which have attracted many students to pursue their degrees, diplomas and certificates at Kisii University,” she said.

She revealed that Kisii University emerged as the seventh most preferred University in the recent selection undertaken by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service, through the admission of 4600 students.

“This has put our university in the world map as one of the most sought-after universities in Kenya in 2021,” noted the Acting Chancellor.

Vice Chancellor Prof John Akama said that since Kisii University received its Charter in 2013, it has endeavoured to be a world class institution in the advancement of training, research, innovation and community outreach.