Egerton's assistant registrar fights to save his degree

A university official is fighting to save his Master’s degree from being recalled by Egerton University.

Mr Kepha Omwenga Orina has filed a petition before the High Court in Nakuru seeking orders to bar the university from withdrawing his Master of Business Administration (Human Resource Management) degree over a missing unit.

Mr Omwenga further wants the court to restrain the university from subjecting him to any procedure that may lead to the withdrawal of the degree.

In court documents, the petitioner says he was employed by Egerton University in 1995 as an administrative assistance. He enrolled for a Master’s degree, which he was conferred in 2007. This saw him being promoted to the position of an assistant registrar.

His troubles began in 2019 when he learnt that the university was investigating a complaint relating to his higher degree.

He says he received a letter from the university’s integrity and promotions committee chairman inviting him for an interview.

The committee, according to Mr Omwenga, alleged that he graduated without satisfying the board of examiners and was required to appear before another committee for further questioning.

He however, claims he was denied all the information regarding the investigations including the committee’s report and all the information regarding his academic records at the university.

It was until he petitioned the court to be furnished with the documents, when he learnt that there were two complaints against him alleging that his documents were not authentic.

The university constituted an adhoc ub committee to investigate the findings of the first committee and verify all the information regarding his enrollment and qualification for graduation.

The committee, he says, recommended that he be given a chance to redo the unit which it claims he failed so that upon satisfying the conditions, his case can be determined.

It also recommended that the senate be at liberty to withdraw his master’s degree.

During the process of investigations, Mr Omwenga says he learnt that his name was excluded from the list of candidates who were scheduled to be interviewed for a job review and promotions.

“I am apprehensive that the respondents are likely to withdraw my degree and take adverse steps in furtherance of the decisions made by the university in their special senate meeting unless conservatory orders are issued staying the decision,” said Mr Omwenga in his affidavit.

The petitioner has sued the university and the Vice Chancellor.

Justice Teresia Matheka directed him to serve the petition to the respondents within seven days.

