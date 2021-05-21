EACC warns officials defying office bans despite criminal charges

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak speaks at a Nairobi hotel during a function on February 27, 2019.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak singled out eight employees of the Turkana County government who have continued to report to work yet they are facing abuse of office charges at an Eldoret court in Uasin Gishu County.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has warned public officers who continue reporting to work despite facing criminal charges in court, saying they risk punitive sanctions.

