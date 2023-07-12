EACC summons Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai for assaulting Kenya Power engineer

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai over a recent confrontation with a Kenya Power employee at his Kitengela home.

In a letter dated July 10, EACC boss Twalib Mbarak directed Mr Mbai to appear at the commission's headquarters at the Integrity Centre in Nairobi on Thursday, July 17 to assist with ongoing investigations.

"To this end, you are requested to appear at the offices of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission at the Integrity Centre, Nairobi on Thursday, 17 July 2023 at 0900 hours for an interview and recording of statements," part of the statement reads.





On July 3, the MP was caught on camera allegedly assaulting Julius Ogangi, an engineer working for Kenya Power in Kitengela.

The MP was seen slapping Mr Ogangi while he was carrying out his official duties.

According to EACC, the allegations against the UDA legislator raise serious ethical issues which, if found to be true, would amount to a serious breach of the integrity and ethical requirements governing the conduct of public officers as set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012.

Implementation of the Act

The Commission said it commenced its investigation of the MP under Section 4 of the Leadership and Integrity Act 2012, which mandates the Commission to oversee and enforce the implementation of the Act.

The Act seeks to ensure that State and public officers maintain high standards of integrity and ethical conduct in the discharge of public duties.

“The Commission has launched investigations into the matter with a view to taking appropriate action in line with our mandate under the law,” added the CEO.

The Commission has further reminded the MP that failure to appear before it on the said date will render him liable to prosecution under Section 27(3) read with Section 27(4) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003.

The Act provides for a fine of Sh300,000 or imprisonment for a term of three years, or both, on conviction.

“A person who neglects or fails to comply with a requirement under this section is guilty of an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding three hundred thousand shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or to both,” Section 27(4) of the Act reads.

In apparent retaliation for the assault on its employee, Kenya Power cut off electricity to the MP's rural home in Zombe, Kitui East.