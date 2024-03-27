EACC names Interior as most corrupt ministry

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government was the most bribe-prone institution in 2023, according to a survey by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The results of the survey, which were released on Wednesday, also identified Busia, Baringo, Nairobi, Nakuru and Machakos counties are the five most bribery-prone counties. The survey showed Nandi, Nyeri, Vihiga, Embu and Lamu have the least incidence of the economic crime.

According to the report, the average amount of money paid as a bribe is highest in West Pokot (Sh56,695), followed by Nairobi (Sh37,768), Murang’a (Sh18,378), Kisii (Sh16,810) and Uasin Gishu (Sh11,136).

The Kenya Police was ranked as the most corrupt government department.