EACC names Interior as most corrupt ministry
The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government was the most bribe-prone institution in 2023, according to a survey by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.
The results of the survey, which were released on Wednesday, also identified Busia, Baringo, Nairobi, Nakuru and Machakos counties are the five most bribery-prone counties. The survey showed Nandi, Nyeri, Vihiga, Embu and Lamu have the least incidence of the economic crime.
According to the report, the average amount of money paid as a bribe is highest in West Pokot (Sh56,695), followed by Nairobi (Sh37,768), Murang’a (Sh18,378), Kisii (Sh16,810) and Uasin Gishu (Sh11,136).
The Kenya Police was ranked as the most corrupt government department.
More follows.