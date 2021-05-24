EACC: Stolen assets worth Sh25bn recovered in the last 5 years

The Ethics and Anti Corruptions Commission (EACC) recovered corruptly acquired assets worth approximately Sh25 billion over the past five years.

EACC vice chair Sophia Lepuchirit made the announcement on Monday, in a speech read on her behalf by the commission's head of training, Gilbert Lukhoba, during a media workshop at a Naivasha hotel in Nakuru County.

“The commission has disrupted possible loss of public funds worth approximately Sh30.4 billion in the last five years,” Ms Lepuchirit added.

She also said the commission was pursuing forfeiture of unexplained wealth worth approximately Sh25.5 billion as part of its efforts to recover illegally acquired assets.

The official added that system reviews were taking place in 15 ministry and development agencies, as well as 20 of the country's 47 counties

Ms Lepuchirit also announced that over the same period, the commission concluded investigations into at least 1,000 corruption cases, in close collaboration with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), and secured convictions in 169 out of 257 cases finalised in various courts.

The commission noted, however, that corruption still tops the list of major challenges facing the country.

According to the findings of an EACC survey for the 2018/19 period, the corruption index stood at 49.4 per cent, followed by unemployment at 36.8 per cent and poverty at 27.2 per cent.

The public's role

The commission regretted that about 67 per cent Kenyans were doing little to fight the vice.

“Only 5.8 per cent of the citizenry report graft incidents. We appeal to Kenyans to be proactive in the war against corruption,” Ms Lepuchirit said.

She noted that the media has an important role in the fight against graft as it demands accountability and transparency from both the public and the private sectors.

“The media should play its watchdog role as it confronts unethical practices and often becomes the catalyst for criminal investigations,” she said.

In his off-the-cuff remarks on the matter, Mr Lukhoba described the media’s role in fighting corruption as crucial, and urged journalists to continue flagging suspicious dealings.

“Corruption in Kenya is a big problem that not only holds back envisaged development undertakings but also impedes the country’s prosperity,” he told the training.

He encouraged long term investments in efforts to tame graft and noted the need to impart good values in the people, right at the formative stages.

“We have put in place anti-graft programmes in schools as the long term solution for taming unethical practices,” added Mr Lukhoba.

He termed asset recovery the best antidote for corrupt practices, saying it ensures beneficiaries of corruption do not enjoy their ill-gotten wealth.