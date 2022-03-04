Aisha Chepngetich

Ms Aisha Chepngetich tells the burden of being left to raise her co-wife's two children in Bondeni estate in Nakuru city on March 2, 2022.

| Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Drugs, crime turn Bondeni grannies into mothers again

By  Mercy Koskei

What you need to know:

  • Young mothers leave children at home as they have no sense of responsibility.
  • More than 7,000 households have been registered to benefit from the cash transfer for orphans and vulnerable children in Nakuru County.

The sound of happy children, laughing and playing as they chant, drowns out honking vehicles on the roads nearby as the stench from open sewers wafts and mixes with the dust.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.