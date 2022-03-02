Ms Caroline Awino

Ms Caroline Awino, 18, in Bondeni slums in Nakuru on March 1, 2022. Now widowed, not a single day passes without her wishing she had known earlier what her husband did for a living.

| Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

How crime made me a widow at only 18

By  Mercy Koskey

Not a single day passes without Caroline Awino wishing she had known earlier what her husband did for a living.

