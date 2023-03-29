Driver testing and DL services unavailable on NTSA portal
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says driver testing and licensing services on its online portal are unavailable.
The outage was caused by a scheduled data migration from old servers.
"This is to notify the Public that a scheduled system data migration from our old servers has inadvertently affected access to Driver Testing and Licensing Services on tims," a statement from the NTSA communications office said.
The authority added that a technical team was working to resolve the issue.
"We assure the public that all other services relating to motor vehicle registration, transfer of ownership, motor vehicle inspection, application and renewal of licenses to enable operation of driving schools, public service vehicles among others are operational and accessible through the online services," NTSA added.