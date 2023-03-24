2023 sees reduction in traffic fatalities

The number of Kenyans who died on the roads between January and March this year have reduced compared to the those recorded within the same period last year according to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Statistics from the authority show that the numbers had reduced by 47 as at March 20 following a reduction in fatalities involving pedestrians, pillion passengers and motorcyclists.

“Overall numbers show a reduction in fatalities from 1021 to 974, a 4.6 percent drop compared to a similar period in 2022,” NTSA notes.

A summary of the fatalities shows that 330 pedestrians, 95 drivers, 154 passengers, 109 pillion passengers, 15 pedal cyclists and 289 motor cyclists between January and March.

Last year, the country lost 359 pedestrians, 98 drivers, 171 passengers, 93 pillion passengers, 17 pedal cyclists and 265 motor cyclists in road carnage within the same period.

The reduction is attributed to increased public education and awareness on road safety through the Usalama barabarani campaign supported by the European Union that is geared towards influencing behavior and attitude change especially among vulnerable road users.

The authority is warning motorists to exercise extra caution while driving in the rains that have kicked off in major parts of the country to avoid accidents.

“In the past we have witnessed unnecessary loss of lives due to poor driver judgement. Incidents of drivers operating school buses, public service vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles in a n attempt to drive through water resulted in both serious and fatal injuries.”

“We call upon the drivers not to endanger their lives and that of their passengers as hydroplaning is a serious threat during the rainy season,” urged NTSA.