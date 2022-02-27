Martin Kimani

Dr Martin Kimani, the straight shooting diplomat in New York

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyan envoy is a PhD holder in War Studies from the Kings College, London.
  • Analysts believe he made a compelling argument for a permanent African seat on the UN Security Council.


 

At the UN Security Council, the Kenyan envoy, Martin Kimani, has emerged as the “straight shooter” – according to the latest Africa Report – earning friends and, perhaps, foes alike.

