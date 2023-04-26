DPP gets order to search and seize Mackenzie properties

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday obtained orders to search and seize properties of Shakahola Forest cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

Malindi Court Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike at the same time ordered that the search be extended to seven followers of the cult leader.

Also read: Police block journalists from entering Shakahola forest

The search is to be conducted by DCI where the cult leader lives or carries out his bisiness in Furunzi-Malindi and Shakahola for purposes of retrieving bank balances, title documents, sale agreement and motor vehicle details.

" Or any other document and item linked to the offences of terrorism, radicalisation, murder or any other charges that will be preferred against the accused persons," court ordered.