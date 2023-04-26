Police block journalists from entering Shakahola forest

Members of the press were on Wednesday morning barred from going into the Shakahola forest by police. The 800-acre land is allegedly owned by cult leader Paul Mackenzie, who has been urging his followers to fast to death with the promise that they will meet Jesus.

Police officers said the land — where police have since Friday, April 21, exhumed more than 90 bodies buried in shallow graves — is a disturbed area and an operation zone.

This comes after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, who was at the site on Tuesday, declared it a scene of crime.

"The area is an active security operation zone and no access to it by the public shall be permitted effective today 26th April 2023, except as may be permitted by the operation Commander and/or until these orders are vacated," a notice signed by the CS said today.

"Curfew orders have also been declared and gazetted within the said area between 1800 HRS in the evening up to and until 0600 HRS in the morning for a period of 30 days. There shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement either alone or as a group during the period of curfew into and out of Chakama Ranch except as shall be permitted, in writing, by the Kilifi County Police Commander in consultation with the Operation Commander."

It was not immediately clear whether the state would continue to provide regular updates on the unfolding situation to members of the public.