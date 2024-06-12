DPP drops terrorism charges against Mike Sonko

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has dropped terrorism charges against former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The case had been filed in 2021 against the former county boss and two others, Mr Clifford Ouko and Mr Benjamin Odhiambo.

The three were accused of recruiting unknown persons to commit “a terrorist act” in Kenya.

The charge sheet stated that on January 31, 2021, while in Athi River, Machakos County, the former county boss was in possession of a military attire for the commission or facilitation of a terrorist act.

The other charges included unlawful possession of equipment for commission of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 6 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday at Kahawa Law Courts in Nairobi, Mr Sonko was cleared of recruiting unknown persons to participate in terrorism in Kenya.

Principal Magistrate Daniel Kiage made the decision after finding that there was not enough evidence linking Mr Sonko to the terrorism charges.

"I have considered the application by the prosecution, and I hereby mark the matter as withdrawn under section 87A of the CPC," the court ruled.

In February 2024, a Milimani court acquitted Mr Sonko and 16 others of misappropriation of Sh357 million while serving as Nairobi governor.

Milimani Magistrate Eunice Nyutu said that there was no enough evidence tabled to indicate how Sonko and his co-accused conspired to embezzle the county funds.