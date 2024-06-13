Relief for Ayub Savula as DPP seeks to terminate Sh122m fraud case

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, his two wives and others are set to be freed in the Sh122million fraud case against them.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga said he does not wish to pursue the six-year-old case further.

Mr Igonga applied to terminate the case commenced against Mr Savula, his two wives Melody Gatwiri Ringera and Hellen Kepkor Kemboi and his seven companies following a High Court finding that the contractual agreements between the Ministry of Information and the companies associated with Savula were valid and legally binding.

Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate heard that the High Court has since ordered the government to pay Mr Savula’s companies Sh58million for breach of contract.