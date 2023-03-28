Kakamega reinstates 47 revenue officers, to pay them Sh70 million

The Kakamega County government has finally reinstated 47 revenue officers dismissed three years ago and agreed to pay them outstanding salaries amounting to Sh70 million.

The affected officers had successfully challenged the decision by the county government to terminate their services unfairly in August 2019.

The revenue officers were accused of failing to meet their targets by the former county administration under Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Deputy Governor Ayub Savula said the formalities of reinstating the revenue officials had been concluded and they will be posted to their work stations immediately after being issued with appointment letters.

“As a county, we have decided not to appeal the decision by the Public Service Board to reinstate the revenue officers. We have further agreed to pay their outstanding salaries amounting to Sh70 million but this will be staggered due to the financial challenges we are currently facing,” said Mr Savula.

He said the county government had not received disbursements from the National Treasury for the months of December, January, February and March.

“We are expecting some Sh900 million, but it will be too little since our monthly wage bill is Sh500 million and the balance of Sh400 million will go into servicing the loan from the bank,” explained Mr Savula.

He asked the workers to be patient as arrangements are made to pay them.

The workers thanked Governor Fernandes Barasa’s administration for agreeing to reinstate them to work and give them an opportunity to earn a livelihood and support their families.

The Kakamega County Workers Union, Kakamega branch secretary Christine Songah said the revenue officers’ jobs had been terminated unfairly.

“What has happened today is indeed good news to our colleagues who have been in the cold for the last three years. We have advised them to report back to their stations and work with commitment to improve revenue generated by the county government and impact on delivery of services to residents,” said Ms Songah.