State shuffles senior supply chain officers in shake-up 

The government has conducted a shake-up in procurement departments across all ministries, leading to the transfer of 53 supply chain management personnel.

Those affected by the reshuffle are officers at the rank of senior deputy director, Supply Chain Management.

They include six officials at the National Treasury, two at State House and six at the Interior Ministry, who have been deployed to other departments in the same job capacity.

According to an internal circular signed by National Treasury and Economic Planning Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo, The Presidency (State House) has a new deputy director of supply chain named Mr Richard Yator.

Treasury controls government officials sitting in accounting, procurement and audit departments.

Mr Yator has been moved from the State Department of Environment to The Presidency.

Mr Yator will replace Ms Leah Wambui Githuku, who has been moved from State House to the state department of Gender and Affirmative Action.

Offices of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also have new supply chain heads.

At the office of Deputy President, Mr Joseph Njagi is the new deputy director at the State Department of Cabinet Affairs. He has been deployed from the National Treasury.

He replaces Mr James Jahaziel Njogu, who has been transferred to the State Department of Public Works.

Still at the office of the DP, Ms Beatrice Kananu Kahiu has been deployed to the state department of Devolution to replace Mr Peter Njoroge Mwangi, who has been transferred to the Ministry of Defence.

Ms Kahiu came from the state department of Asals and Regional Development.

At the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Mr Bernard Wambua Nzau is the deputy director. He has been deployed from the state department of Transport.

Executive Order

The internal circular was sent to all principal secretaries and it says the reshuffle is a result of the reorganisation of the government by President William Ruto through Executive Order No.1 of 2023.

“It has been agreed that the following transfers/deployment regarding the headship of Supply Chain Management Functions within the ministries/departments be effected with immediate effect as indicated,” said Dr Kiptoo in the memo titled ‘Deployment of Supply Chain Management Personnel’ dated January 13, 2023.

The affected officials handed over the offices to the new heads on January 23.

In the reshuffle, Mr Julis Ngari Githu has been deployed from the National Police Service to the state department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development while Ms Kerich Chepkemoi has been deployed from the state department of Petroleum to the state department of Public Health and Professional Standards.

Mr John Onyango Ogutu has been moved from the National Treasury to the state department of Transport.

Others moved out of the Treasury include Mr Aggrey Wambaya Kitui who has been deployed to the state department of Water and Sanitation, Mr Kenneth Karani to the state department of Foreign Affairs, Mr Tom Ogora (Department of Medical Services) and Mr Joseph Njagi (State department of Cabinet Affairs).

At the Ministry of Defence, Mr Joel Kiptoo Ngolekong has been moved to the National Police Service while at the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Mr Nathan Masindano Saita has been moved from the department of Roads to the state department of Immigration and Citizen Services.

At the Interior ministry, Mr Stephen Githinji Wamae has been moved from the state department of Internal Security to the state department of Mining while Mr David Sikuku Wabwile has been deployed from the department of Correctional Services (Prisons) to the state department for Diaspora Affairs.