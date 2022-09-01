Fishy deals: Finance, procurement units overhauled in anti-graft war

The Turkana County government has opened a new chapter in the war against corruption by announcing an overhaul of the finance and procurement departments.

County Secretary Peter Eripete has issued a transfer notice to accountants in all departments, including the office of the governor, in efforts to improve efficiency and services.

"The accountants will be held responsible and accountable in their actions for the 2021/2022 financial year. They are required to prepare handing-over reports before they proceed to their new work stations not later than September 1, 2022," Mr Eripete said.

Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai revealed that corruption in the county administration was inbuilt and that some officers individually engaged in fishy deals that tainted the image of his predecessor, a situation he said his administration won't entertain.

"I am not ready to face the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over audit queries on misappropriation of funds, wasting time that should be utilised to deliver better services to residents. I have time to protect the resources of the county," Mr Lomorukai said.

The governor reiterated that besides an overhaul at the finance and procurement departments, he will allow any employee to call the EACC if he asks for kickbacks.

He stressed that he will ensure that his administration abides by the Procurement Act, and that tenders should go to deserving suppliers and companies after they are subjected to the right process of getting contracts.

Mr Lomorukai promised to have an independent cabinet so that county resources can be put to the correct use.