DP Ruto: Raila is out to embarrass Kalonzo

Deputy President William Ruto has accused his opponent, Azimio boss Raila Odinga, of planning to embarrass Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka by subjecting him to panel interviews that will determine the coalition’s running mate for the August poll.

Dr Ruto argues that subjecting Mr Musyoka, a former vice president who has twice served as Mr Odinga’s running mate in 2013 and 2017, to an interview panel to gauge his ability as a running mate, was humiliating and should not happen.

“Though we are competitors, to subject Mr Musyoka to some humiliating 'interview' is impunity,” Dr Ruto said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Dr Ruto, who leads the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, accused Mr Odinga of political deceit.

“We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit, the hallmark of some politicians. Whatever the circumstances every leader deserves some dignity and respect. Heshima si utumwa (respect is not slavery),” Dr Ruto said.

The seven-member panel that will choose the Azimio running mate comprises of Ms Elizabeth Meyo, Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop (Rtd) Zaccheus Okoth, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Narc Kenya Secretary General Michael Orwa, former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa, Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya Organising Secretary Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa and Ms Beatrice Askul Moe from Turkana County.

Allies of Mr Musyoka have already protested against the interviews, with the Wiper leader insisting that he will not attend the interviews.