DP Ruto meets Nebraska Governor in US tour

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday held his first meeting with officials in the United States (US) in his 10-day political tour that will also see him visit the United Kingdom (UK).

Dr Ruto said he held a meeting with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

“I held a meeting with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts in company of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Governor Josephat Nanok, MPs Susan Kihika, Alice Wahome, economist David Ndii and Rachel Ruto,” the DP announced early Tuesday.

The State of Nebraska, he said, is home to the USA's most innovative agricultural and livestock sectors.

“This presents significant opportunities for knowledge, partnership and technology transfer for Kenya. The state is also a potential market for Kenyan tea and coffee,” the DP said.

He is accompanied by a 30-member delegation to the US.

The DP is also expected to hold talks with Karen Brass, a member of the US House of Representatives, with a focus on Kenya’s economic vision, foreign policy, democracy and governance.