DP Gachagua off the hook in Sh7bn fraud case

A Nairobi court has allowed the DPP to withdraw Sh7.3 billion fraud case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and nine others.

The court has however warned the accused persons that they may be rearrested in the future over the same charges should investigators find evidence. Gachagua to get back his passport and the Sh12 million he had deposited in court to be out of police custody.

The court recommends the enactment of a law to establish the office of a pre-trial judge to be checking on whether there is sufficient evidence before any accused person is arraigned in the court.