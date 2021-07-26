MP Rigathi Gachagua freed on Sh12m bail after denying graft charges

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

The MP’s release came even as his legal team accused the State of using the lower courts in the Judiciary to impose stringent bond terms on graft suspects.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, who spent the weekend in police custody, Monday pleaded not guilty to six counts related to Sh7.4 billion graft.

