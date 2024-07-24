Don't shoot the messenger: Journalists hold protests against police attacks

Kenyan journalists on Wednesday, July 24, took to the streets to protest against police brutality and other attacks against local and international media.

Both local and foreign scribes united as they called for an end to attacks on the Fourth Estate, with petitions being delivered to the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Parliament, and the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology in the capital Nairobi.

In the counties, the media fraternity staged demos across major towns as they demanded that the government respect, uphold and promote the freedom of the Press as enshrined in the 2010 Constitution.

They chanted "Stop attacking journalists," "Journalism is Not a Crime," and "Protect Press Freedom," as they called for an end to harassment and violence that media practitioners have been subjected to in the wake of anti-government protests.

Some of the recent cases include the arrest and harassment of veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho in Nairobi, the shooting and injuring of Media Max Journalist Catherine Wanjeri wa Kariuki in Nakuru and teargassing of CNN photojournalist Fabien Muhire in Nairobi.

“In the past few weeks, the public has witnessed numerous illegal shootings, beatings, abductions, and harassment of journalists, with these details widely available in the public domain. I call for the accountability and prosecution of rogue police officers responsible for these crimes against journalists and innocent protesters,” Kenya Union of Journalists Secretary-General Eric Oduor said.





Journalists demonstrate against police brutality in Nairobi on July 24, 2024. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Additionally, there must be assurances of safety for all journalists working in the country, especially in light of the brazen threats issued by state organs and officers”.

Mr Oduor emphasised the critical role of journalists in upholding and nurturing democracy in Kenya, saying the Press acts as a public watchdog and helps hold those in power accountable.

“Journalists are the eyes and ears of the public. They are there to report the truth and keep the citizens informed. Attacking them is an attack on democracy itself," he said.

Kenya Editors’ Guild president Zubeida Kananu called on the Ministry of ICT to cease issuing veiled threats through the Communications Authority and other state agencies, which have caused panic and jeopardized media freedom.

She also demanded the gazettement of all duly recruited members of the Media Complaints Commission, which handles cases filed against media houses and individual media practitioners.

Nakuru-based journalists take part in a peaceful protest against police harassment along Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru City on July 24, 2024. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

“I call for assurances that the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Digital Economy will cease interfering with the independence of media institutions,” she said.

In the Mt Kenya region, journalists demanded justice for Mr Gaitho, Ms Kariuki and Mr Muhire.

"Don't attack and kill the messengers, journalists should be allowed to do their work without any hindrances," said Mr Johnson Mureithi, the chairman of Kirinyaga Media Association.

In Meru, journalists marched in the town before delivering a memorandum to the Meru County Commissioner's office.

"We demand that the government respects and upholds media freedom and ceases from censorship and sabotage," said Kenya Union of Journalists Meru chapter chairman Martin Murithi.

Imenti North Deputy County Commissioner Odilia Ndeti, who received the memorandum on behalf of Meru county commissioner, said government officials in the county would uphold media freedom.

"We acknowledge the concerns raised by journalists and commit to continue partnering in serving the society. We have not had any incidents of attacks on journalists in Meru and will continue implementing access to information," Ms Ndeti said.

In Kisumu, hundreds of journalists, led by NTV’s Doreen Magak, Chairperson of the Kisumu Journalists Network, complained of continuous harassment from the police while discharging their duties.

Western Kenya -based journalists participate in a peaceful protest in Kisumu City against harassment by police on July 24, 2024. Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group

“We are tired of risking our lives daily having to dodge the police bullets, let them not kill us, we only act as messengers and we demand justice for those of us who have been injured by these rogue officers. We cannot allow these forces to dim the bright light that the media shines in our society,” said Ms Magak.

Kisumu Central sub-County Police Commander Peter Mulai assured journalists of their safety while doing their work, promising them that the rogue officers who had attacked them would face the full force of law.

“As a police service, we have instructed our officers not to use force on peaceful protesters but you know we don’t think the same, some go to the extent of using excessive force on protesters and journalists, let me assure you that they will face the wrath of the law,” said Mr Mulai.

In Kisii and Nyamira Counties, Kenya Correspondents Association (KCA) national chairman Araka Matara led scribes in peaceful walks to call for the independence of the press.

"KCA stands in solidarity with all journalists and media workers in expressing their grievances and in mounting all the necessary pushback against threats to press freedom.

In the North Rift, members of the Uasin Gishu Journalists Association (UJA) protested along the Eldoret streets before presenting their petition to the County Commissioner Edison Nyale and the county police boss Benjamin Mwathi.

Similar demonstrations were held in Trans Nzoia and Nandi counties where the journalists handed over their petitions to the county commissioner and police boss.

They asked the security team to respect the rights of journalists, noting that some of them have been harassed or brutalized while executing their duties.

Dr Nyale promised to guarantee the security for the Journalists while executing their duties.

In Mombasa, journalists demanded respect for freedom of the media and a stop to police attacks.

Mombasa-based journalists take to the streets to protest the shooting of a Media Max Reporter during anti-government protests last week. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

"Oppressing a journalist is like oppressing an ordinary citizen because they rely on us for information. Our main plea is for the police to protect us and not oppress us. Today you might not need us, but one day you will face difficulties and come looking for us," said Mr Omari Abdalla, chairman of the Mombasa Press Club.