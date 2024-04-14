Doctors' strike: IG Koome warns medics against causing chaos during demos

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has warned striking doctors against causing chaos and disrupting the smooth operation of hospitals.

Mr Koome said that the police had received reports of the inconveniences arising from the strike with medics lying on the streets, thus obstructing highways, and public roads and disrupting the free flow of vehicles and movement of people.

"The medics have become a public nuisance, blowing whistles and vuvuzelas during the demonstrations, thus causing discomfort to patients in hospitals and the general public," said Mr Koome in a statement on Sunday morning.

He said that contrary to provisions on the right to picket, petition or demonstrate, the medics have continued to engage in demonstrations without notifying the police. He said that the police have information that non-medics with the intention to cause havoc and terror to the public intend to join the ongoing processions.

He ordered all police commanders to deal with such situations firmly and decisively in accordance with the law.