Doctors' strike: PCEA offers to mediate

The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) has offered to mediate between the government and striking health workers who have been boycotting work for a month.

Speaking after the church's 24th General Assembly at St Andrews Church in Nairobi, the congregation of 865 commissioners said ordinary Kenyans who depend on public hospitals were suffering.

The Moderator of the 24th General Assembly, the Rt. Rev Thegu Mutahi, said church-based health facilities are now struggling to provide services to the increasing number of Kenyans who are flocking to their facilities to seek services.

“We as the church are also health providers, and our hospitals are getting overwhelmed because of the strike. Many patients are coming to our hospitals because the government’s institutions are not functional. We are trying in our health facilities,” Rev Mutahi said

Both parties have also been urged to find a lasting solution so that the doctors can return to work without delay.

If given an opportunity

“We are willing as the church family to mediate, if given an opportunity, because it has gone for almost a month. We are very concerned about it, and we have tried to talk to the government and the health workers because it takes two to tangle that we need to find a lasting solution to it,” Rev Mutahi said.

The church has also expressed strong dissatisfaction with the February ruling by a Kiambu court that the popular Kikuyu brew known as muratina was legal.

According to High Court Judge Abigail Mshila, the traditional brew was not illegal as had previously been perceived, adding that it could be prepared as part of the traditional culture of the Kikuyu people.

According to the church, the ruling will affect the ongoing fight against illegal alcohol and drug abuse, as the same brew has been blamed for causing havoc in communities.

"We would like to pool our resources with other churches such as the Roman Catholic Church and even the Muslims to pursue the matter and see how we can fight against such a ruling."

On the issue of over-taxation, the church said it had made an appeal to President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua who attended the general assembly on Tuesday, asking them to drop some of the taxes.

“We made that appeal to them to look at the tax regime and see what needs to be revised, and what needs to be scrapped,” he revealed.

Losing money through corruption

The State has been told that even as it tries to look at ways of generating revenue to facilitate its projects, it should look at areas where there is waste in spending and loopholes where the government is losing money through corruption, rather than introducing new taxes.

On food security, the PCEA has urged the government to promote innovative agricultural practices and reduce over-dependence on rain-fed agriculture.

“We encourage the government to ensure that the seeds- preferably hybrid- are certified and fertiliser is not compromised for maximum yield. Farmers are advised to reach out to field extension officers for expert advice,” the Moderator added.

The PCEA has also called for the restoration of stability in some parts of the country where there is insecurity, and for the church to be involved in preaching peace where there is war.

“We respond to the President's call to action to use evangelism as a tool to curb the chaos. It is our longstanding tradition to collaborate with the government and we will play our role in pacifying the disturbed areas in pursuit of the Great Commission,” said Rev Mutahi.

The high number of road accidents in the country has also touched the heart of the Church, which has called on the government to prioritise road maintenance and enforce strict measures to ensure the roadworthiness of all vehicles.