DJ Brownskin charged with aiding suicide in case over his wife's death
Kenyan entertainer, DJ Brownskin, born Michael Macharia Njiiri, has been charged with aiding suicide after he was captured in a controversial video watching his wife die after taking poison at their Garden Estate home in Kasarani, Nairobi.
He pleaded not guilty to charges that on July 29 2022 at Kariobangi South, Buruburu sub-county, he aided Sharon Njeri Mwangi to kill herself.
The entertainer who faces two other counts of neglecting to prevent the said suicide and destroying, has been detained for three days pending pre-bail report.
Ms Njeri, 24, died between the nights of July 29 and 30 last year.