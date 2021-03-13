Disputes grind services at LSK to a halt

Nelson Havi

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi accompanied by his Vice President Carolyne Kamende addressing journalists at LSK offices in Nairobi on November 16, 2020 where they said they could not explain to members how the society’s Sh66.5 million was utilised between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Nation Media Group

The crisis at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is deepening with several months of unpaid bills and suppliers demanding payment or terminating key services as the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for later this month looms.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.