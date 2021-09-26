Lawyers of Kenyan man who secretly buried wife in Texas quit case

Dorothy Bosibori Ong’era

The late Dorothy Bosibori Ong’era and her husband Obadiah Kinara. Lawyers representing Mr Kinara in an exhumation hearing have withdrawn their services.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ruth Mbula

The saga surrounding the mysterious death of Dorothy Ong’era, a US-based Kenyan mother of six children, continues to deepen in Texas, after lawyers for Obadiah Kinara, the man who lived with her, withdrew their legal services.

