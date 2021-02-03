Dorothy Ong’era
Sudden death, secret burial and family feud

By  Ruth Mbula  &  Mohamed Ahmed

What you need to know:

  • Presiding judge expressed outrage at the action of burying someone whose death was the subject of a judicial process. 
  • On December 17, Obadia Kinara, who was living with Ms Dorothy Ong’era, reported her death to her family.


Why did the man claiming to be her husband bury her a day before court proceedings that were to determine who should lay her to rest? Why has he blocked her family from conducting an independent autopsy?

