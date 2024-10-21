Kenyans in diaspora warn Ruto on Gachagua, IEBC and term limits

Kenyans in the diaspora have vowed to engage development partners and the international community to highlight issues threatening democracy in the country.

Speaking to the Nation yesterday, the diaspora community cited the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, continued delay in establishing a new electoral commission and a proposal to extend presidential term limits as key concerns.

Under the Diasporians Against Corruption in Kenya (DACK), they condemned the recent political manoeuvres, warning that the “unconstitutional and undemocratic” actions risk undermining the principles of democracy and setting the country on a perilous path.

DACK chairperson Ben Ateku faulted the dramatic ouster of Mr Gachagua in a span of less than a week saying it was a politically motivated attack by the Kenya Kwanza government aimed at power consolidation.

“The removal of the Deputy President is not only an affront to the person holding the office but also a clear sign of intolerance to dissenting views within the ruling party,” said Mr Ateku.

Further, they questioned why the country was yet to get a new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), stating that it is a ploy by incumbent leaders to continue controlling and stalling democracy.

Reconstituting IEBC

It has been over three months since President William Ruto assented to the IEBC (Amendment) Bill 2024 and committing to fast-tracking the process of reconstituting the electoral body.

A court ruling in September blocked the appointment of the selection panel, causing a further delay.

IEBC has been dysfunctional since January last year when the terms of former chairperson Wafula Chebukati and two commissioners expired.

According to DACK Communications Director Steve Mbugua, the prolonged delay in reconstituting the IEBC is questionable, coming at a time when many Kenyans have vowed to recall their MPs who voted in favour of the recent DP ouster and the Finance Bill 2024.

The group called upon the President to fast-track the IEBC formation and reiterated the need for a transparent and inclusive process.

“The lack of a new elections commission months after many Kenyans showed intention of recalling their leaders is a red flag that should concern every Kenyan,” said Mr Mbugua. “It is a move that raises questions about the fairness and independence of the upcoming elections.”

The Kenyans living abroad also voiced their disapproval of the proposed extension of the president’s and MPs’ term limits to seven years through the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill. The extension, they said, “is a blatant attempt to entrench power and derail the democratic progress Kenya has made over the years”.

“It is a dangerous precedent which could further erode our democratic institutions,” their presser read in part.

Their concerns regarding the amendment Bill comes days before the October 25 deadline for memoranda submission.

The diaspora community urged Kenyans, locally and abroad, to remain vigilant and stand firm against any attempts to undermine democracy.

They called upon the Ruto-led government to seek consensus on contentious issues and prioritise dialogue, warning that failure to do so could lead to increased polarisation and political instability.