Anthony Ng’ang’a, the Kenyan-born pastor in US army

Anthony Ng’ang’a

Kenyan-born Anthony Ng’ang’a in his military uniform.

Photo credit: Pool

By  George D. Mwendwa

It may sound odd to mention bibles and bullets in the same breath. But for Kenyan-born Anthony Ng’ang’a, a full-time pastor and part-time American soldier, it’s all in a day’s work.

