Despair as half of KNH cancer machines break down

Three out of seven cancer screening and treatment machines at Kenyatta National and Referral Hospital (KNH) are out of service due to age and overuse, exposing patients to high costs.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe told Parliament on Thursday that the breakdown has prompted KNH to sign deals with private hospitals like Nairobi Hospital, MP Shah and Aga Khan for treatment of the patients, adding to the already high cost of managing the disease.

“In order to cushion cancer patients from suffering occasioned by perennial breakdown of machines, KNH has entered into partnerships with hospitals such as the Aga Khan who still offer the same services to the patients at NHIF approved rates,” said Mr Kagwe.

KNH is preferred for cancer treatment due to its lower costs compared to private hospitals, which charge more for screening, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.



