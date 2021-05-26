Denis Sassou Nguesso
File | AFP

News

Prime

Democracy dealt blow as African leaders groom sons for succession

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Sassou Nguesso is not first African leader to appoint his son to a strategic position in government.
  • In 2019, Uganda’s president, Yoweri Museveni, promoted his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba from major general to lieutenant general.

The appointment of Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, a son of President Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo Brazzaville, as minister has reawakened the debate on the growing trend by African leaders to groom their sons to succeed them.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  2. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  3. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  4. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

  5. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.