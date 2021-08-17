Kenya records 1,488 new Covid cases as demand for oxygen rises

Kenya's Health ministry has the demand for medical oxygen in is on the rise as more Covid-19 patients are hospitalised..

By  Amina Wako

Kenya has Tuesday recorded 1,488 more Covid-19 infections, with the Health ministry saying the demand for oxygen in hospitals is on the rise.

