Aida Muturia
David Muchui | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Death by instalments: The Aida Muturia story

By  Aida Muturia

What you need to know:

  • In this first instalment of a special, four-part series, Aida Muturia reveals the struggles of celebrity, the showers of expensive gifts in the office, getting ensnared by a man she didn’t love, and letting down her guard

She would have been 70 today. Modesta Mukwanjiru Gatandi. My mum. I wasn’t that close to her throughout my life. I was led to believe that I was raised by my dad from when I was little.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.