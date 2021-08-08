Aida Muturia
Death by instalments: The Aida Muturia story

By  Aida Muturia

What you need to know:

In this second instalment of a special, four-part series, Aida Muturia reveals the struggles of fake celebrity and the dark pits of depression.

She recounts a drama that was an entanglement of two men, a pregnancy, a profound death, and a job she had sabotaged herself out of. 

Life as I knew it had started spiralling. A self-destructive path, flirting with suicide. Only this one was happening by instalments. I could feel every ounce of life and every single thing I held on to being taken away from me. 

