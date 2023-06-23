Deadly breakup: City man in court after allegedly stabbing girlfriend in Githurai

A woman is fighting for her life at Thika Level 5 Hospital after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her in the throat and severed her windpipe when she told him to leave her house after a breakup.

David Njuguna, 32, is accused of attempting to murder Mary Wangechi in Githurai 44 Estate in Nairobi by causing a cut injury to her neck on June 11, 2023.

He has been charged with attempted murder, contrary to Section 220 (a) of the Penal Code. Mr Njuguna also faces a charge of unlawful wounding contrary to Section 237 (a) of the Penal Code, where he is accused of injuring Ms Wangechi.

According to the victim, it all began when Njuguna disappeared for a week and then reappeared on June 11 at night. An argument ensued when Wangechi demanded to know where he had been all that time.

Wangechi says she told Njuguna she was ending the relationship, but that the suspect told her he could not take it and allegedly threatened to kill her before ending his own life.

He then took a knife and allegedly stabbed her in the neck before leaving the house.

Wangechi said she dragged herself out of the house and sought help from neighbours who rushed her to Thika Level 5 Hospital.

The matter was later reported at Kasarani police station the same night by Wangechi’s father. Officers visited her at the hospital as they began their investigations.

She informed the officers that her boyfriend is the one who attacked her.

They also visited the scene of the crime at Githurai estate.

Njuguna was traced and arrested at a popular joint in Kasarani Sub-County.

He has been in custody after police obtained custodial orders to hold him at Kasarani police station pending investigations.

He denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of Makadara Law Courts. He was released on a bond of Sh500, 000 with a surety of a similar amount.