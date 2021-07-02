Harry Gakinya
DCI ordered to return seized vehicle to lawyer linked to Belgian millionaire’s murder

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

  • Detectives had seized the vehicle in January last year, saying it belonged to the estate of the late millionaire Dysseleer Mireille Lesoipa.
  • Mr Gakinya, who has denied the murder charge and is out on bail, said he is the executor of the will of the late Belgian millionaire. 

The High Court has ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to return a car seized from a lawyer linked to the disappearance and murder of a wealthy Belgian woman.

