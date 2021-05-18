Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Police, lawyer fight for missing Belgian's Sh100m estate

Harry Gakinya

Nakuru-based lawyer Harry Gakinya who is engaged in a court battle with the police over the control of a Sh100 million estate belonging to Belgian woman, Dysselleer Mireille Lesoipa, who is said to have died in 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Two years after the mysterious disappearance of 63-year-old Belgian woman, Dysselleer Mireille Lesoipa, a new controversy has emerged over what should become of her Sh100 million estate.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Waiguru reshuffles Kirinyaga chief officers

  2. Vote counting resumes in Juja after chaos

  3. CS Balala makes u-turn on privatising parks after uproar

  4. Policeman accused of defiling 9-year-old daughter

  5. PRIME Mystery of missing handcuffs as police probe Murang’a deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.