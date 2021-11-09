DCI offers Sh10 million bounty for four terror suspects

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is offering a bounty of Sh10 million for ex-convict Elgiva Bwire and three other terror suspects.

Authorities say the four are planning retaliatory terror attacks in the country.

Bwire was freed from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Thursday, October 28, but was abducted along with his cousin on their way to Eastleigh. They haven't been seen since.

Salim Rashid Mohammed, alias Chotara is out on bond over terrorism charges and is suspected to have joined the Daesh/Islamic State terrorism group in Mozambique.

Yesterday, Muslim leaders and civil rights groups called for the release of Bwire by his captors while condemning increasing cases of abductions in the country.

They vowed to protest and condemn the abductions claiming they were targeted at Muslim faithful’s and other minority groups on grounds of terrorism.

They said these hours after the release of Prof Hassan Nandwa, who was abducted and help captive hours after reporting Bwire’s disappearance at Central police station.

Prof Nandwa was released by his captors on Sunday night at around 1am and dumped in a bush in Mwingi, Kitui country from where he is said to have contacted relatives.

He is reportedly weak, fearful and under instructions not to speak to anyone including the press and the civil society groups about his experience else face brutal consequences.