DCI arrests Kiambu man for threatening Senator Kang'ata

Police have arrested a man in Ruiru, Kiambu County, on allegations of sending two life threatening messages to Murang'a Senator Irung'u Kang'ata.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Friday that it had arrested Michael Chege Bunyi, aged between 27 and 30.

The directorate headed by George Kinoti said it acted on Mr Kang’ata’s complaint of January 7 at the DCI headquarters.

Mr Kang’ata, who is also the Senate majority whip, reported that the owner of mobile number 254 771 258157 sent him a message saying he would be murdered.

The same number was used again on January 13 at around midday. It included the same threat and cited his views about the uptake of the Building Bridges Initiative in Mt Kenya, as stated in his letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The DCI said it then tracked the suspect using his phone and apprehended him in Mirera.

Mr Chege was found with “many SIM cards of various mobile phone service providers and a list of many politicians and their contacts, alluding to the most likely reality that he is an extortionist and a nuisance”, the DCI said.

BBI stand

Mr Kang’ata’s woes started on December 30, when he wrote a lengthy letter to President Kenyatta, telling him the BBI is s doomed to fail in Mt Kenya.

He said his research found that out of every 10 people in the region, six are opposed to the BBI, two are supportive while the remaining two are ambivalent.

The lawmaker has maintained his stand on the matter.

“Despite being under imminent pressure from the BBI bosses and Jubilee Party, I have refused to withdraw the letter since it reflects the naked truth as is at play in Mt Kenya,” he told the Nation on Friday.

“I have no apologies to make and if my being truthful to my party leader, my country and my party is a mistake, I'm prepared to live through that mistake.”

Regarding the suspect’s arrest, he said he was happy.