Day Kamotho Waiganjo was denied entry into 'County First Ladies' event

Renowned lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo has recounted an embarrassing moment he was blocked from attending an event organised by the County First Ladies Association.

Mr Waiganjo, who married Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru in July 2019, told Weekly Review that the incident happened in the first term of his wife.

The lawyer said that when he showed up for the County First Ladies Association (CFLA) event, he was blocked and forced to introduce himself well and state why he was attending a “women’s event”.

He said the gatekeepers were under firm instructions to only allow women only the forum to be strictly for ladies who are wives to male governors and believed that the lawyer was in the wrong place.

He only gained entry after explaining to the receptionist – who had express directives not to allow males into the hall – that he was a victim of assumption by organisers that governors will always be men.

Following the embarrassing experience, Kamotho says he is keen on proposing changes to the name of the County First Ladies’ Association (CFLA) to accommodate both genders. Alternatively, the First Gentlemen may opt to fashion their own outfit.

Patriarchal nature of society

Waiganjo attributes the discomfort and misunderstanding over the position to the patriarchal nature of society.

“Our role here is to profile the reality that governance has no gender lens. We must demystify the position of governor, which is why some people are viewing us as unique beings.”

But owing to the misogynistic nature of society, when a man is involved in the affairs of his wife, he is bound to be accused of interference.

The same standard of judgment does not apply to First Ladies, who are often deeply involved in their husbands’ programmes and activities.

Already, Murega Baicu, Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s husband, who has lately featured prominently in the news for hanging around his wife, holds that he is a victim of “gender-based violence”.