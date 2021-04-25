David Murathe talks his way into Kemsa cash scandal

Jubilee vice chair David Murathe is no stranger to political headlines. But this week, he was in unfamiliar territory when he hit the headlines for his links to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) Covid-19 procurement scandal.

Murathe admitted to MPs who are investigating the Kemsa scandal that he was associated with Kilig Ltd, one of the companies under investigation over the Covid-19 related procurement at Kemsa. The company was awarded a Sh4 billion tender to supply personal protective equipment to Kemsa even though it had no capacity to do so.

The former Gatanga MP’s admission is surprising because he has previously blamed the scandal on favourite punching bag; Deputy President William Ruto. But the DP’s is not a suspect in the probe.

It is hardly clear whether the affidavit he submitted to the Public Investments Committee (PIC) of the National Assembly is an indication of his Damascus moment or the man was cornered.

Absolute power

But the straight shooting politician, who wields absolute power even though he holds no official position in government, may wake up tomorrow and disown the letter. He has done it before.

After firing the first salvo against Deputy President William Ruto, going to the extent to launch the Stop Ruto Movement, Murathe announced his resignation as the vice chair of the ruling party in January 2019.

One year later, he made a comeback to the party in the same position and declared that his resignation was not accepted.

But the circus of his position in the ruling party is nothing compared to a stunt he pulled in 1998 using another letter.

In April 1998, the National Assembly Speaker Francis ole Kaparo announced he had received a letter from Murathe indicating he had resigned as Gatanga MP.

Before he could issue writs declaring the seat vacant, another letter from Murathe arrived on the Speaker’s desk. This second letter disowned the first one and declared the first one a forgery.

Authentication

Mr Kaparo ruled that both letters were authentic as they both bore Murathe genuine signature and a lawyer’s stamp and mark of authentication.

The speaker advised the MP “to go and search his conscience” and did not issue writs to declare the Gatanga seat vacant.

Mr Murathe comes from one of the prominent families in Murangá. His father, the late Mzee William Gatuhi Murathe, a businessman with interest spanning from real estate to wines and spirits.

David Murathe once filed for temporary bankruptcy to avoid auctioneers over a Sh50 million loan in 2005.