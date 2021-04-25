David Murathe talks his way into Kemsa cash scandal

David Murathe

David Murathe admitted to MPs who are investigating the Kemsa scandal that he was associated with Kilig Ltd, one of the companies under investigation.

Photo credit: John Nyaga
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

Jubilee vice chair David Murathe is no stranger to political headlines. But this week, he was in unfamiliar territory when he hit the headlines for his links to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) Covid-19 procurement scandal.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.