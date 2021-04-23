David Murathe
Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Murathe link in Sh4 billion Kemsa tender

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Politician had at one time attempted to drag Deputy President William Ruto into the scandal.
  • MPs investigating the Sh7.8 billion scandal now want Murathe and his partners to appear before them. 

David Murathe, the ruling Jubilee Party vice chairperson and a close confidant of President Uhuru Kenyatta, has finally admitted to having had financial association with a company under investigation in the Sh7.8 billion Kemsa suppliers scandal.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.