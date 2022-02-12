David Kimani Kongo.

Businessman David Kimani Kongo.

David Kongo: ‘When I die, cremate me, use the ashes to plant a tree’

By  Daniel Ogetta

 “When I die, cremate me, use the ashes to plant a tree” was businessman David Kimani Kongo’s last wish. At 2.30pm on Thursday, five days after his death, a tree was planted in Dagoretti. And the ashes it was planted with was his.

