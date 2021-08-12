Francis Kiragu
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Dad’s 25-year search for justice in police-linked death of son

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Samuel Karuga Kiragu died a day after being released from police custody in 1995.
  • An autopsy revealed that he died from severe beating on the head and chest.

State agencies are on the spot for inconsistencies on a court file that recommended the prosecution of three police officers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.