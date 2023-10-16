Cut ties with Israel over Gaza, Muslim leaders urge Ruto

Muslim political and religious leaders yesterday called on the government to sever ties with Israel as they unveiled a series of activities that they plan to undertake to show their support for besieged Palestinians.

The leaders called on the government to immediately expel the Israeli ambassador and recall the Kenyan ambassador to Israel to show its displeasure over the killings in Gaza.

President William Ruto has pledged his government’s full support for Israel in the ongoing conflict.

Members of Parliament Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe) and Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji), former Mandera senator Billow Kerrow and National Muslim Leaders Forum (Namlef) chairman Sheikh Abdullahi Abdi were among a host of other leaders who also called on the international community to come to the aid of Palestinians who are currently trapped in Gaza and deprived of basic services.

“We call on the government to cut off relations with Israel with immediate effect. The position taken by the African Union is in support of a free Palestine. Kenya must abide by this position by virtue of being a member of the AU,” Sheikh Abdi told journalists during a press conference at Jamia Mosque yesterday.

Hamas militants launched an attack on the Israeli side of the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing 1,300 people. The action stoked animosity between the two nations and Israel has since responded by bombing Gaza, killing thousands of Palestinians.

Mr Mwinyi said he would move a motion in Parliament to discuss what was happening in Palestine. He also called on all legitimate governments around the world to disassociate themselves from the Israeli government, which he said is being supported by the US in committing crimes against innocent citizens.

“The Kenyan government should immediately expel the Israeli ambassador and recall our ambassador to that country. Everyone should speak out and condemn Israel because to remain silent is to support oppression,” said Mr Mwinyi.

In retaliation and as the war escalated, Israel also cut off food, water and electricity supplies to 2.4 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The leaders said this was uncalled for and amounted to severe oppression.

Mr Hassan said Israel should be held solely responsible for the conflict and called on the world to offer humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

"Hamas militants didn't exist in 1948 when Israel expelled the Palestinians and in 1997 when it took a large part of their land. Palestinians are fighting for justice and what is rightfully theirs," said the Kamkunji MP.

Landhies Mosque Imam Sheikh Ahmed Othman castigated Dr Ruto for siding with Israel, saying, the President’s decision didn’t reflect his principle of fighting for the oppressed.

"President Ruto should not use this conflict to fight for his own interests. We were happy with the way the South African President spoke and showed that Africa fights for those who are persecuted," Sheikh Othman said.

"What the President did shows that we are no longer taking the issues of human rights seriously and that is a wrong step,” the cleric added.