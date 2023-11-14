CS Murkomen blames Uhuru government for leaky JKIA roof

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has blamed the leaking roofs at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on neglect and poor workmanship by contractors during the previous administration.

The Cabinet Secretary said the current government found dilapidated infrastructure, especially in the aviation sector, from the previous regime, but is now working to correct it.

"When we got into the office we found that the projects in the previous regime were substandard. When the renovation was done on Terminal 1C and E, it was in a hurry and temporary because there needed to be set up an in-field project which was costly. But we have spoken to the contractors to redo the job" he said.

JKIA and its leaking roofs, right at the passenger check-in in the international departures section, was the butt of jokes online after videos surfaced on social media platforms showing rain pouring through the roofs as passengers queued to board their flights.

Meanwhile JKIA is very ready for El Nino rains 😬 pic.twitter.com/nwXeqOLm8y — Mwango Capital (@MwangoCapital) November 13, 2023

Mr Murkomen was speaking at Diani Airport on Tuesday, where he was inspecting the extension of a 200-metre runway.

On the leak, Mr Murkomen said smaller pipes within the airport that carry water were leaking but repairs were already underway.

"We can't continue to use this airport as it is. That is why we have a feasibility study ready and the president has said a new terminal will be delivered in less than three years with private contractors," he said.

Better operations

He added that the government has already put in place a new board at the Kenya Civil and Aviation Authority and the Kenya Airports Authority, which will see new management recruited to ensure better operations at the airports, including JKIA.

"We want to build a new terminal in the Greenfield side beginning January so that in less than three years, it will be completed through partnerships with private firms," he said.

Mr Murkomen said that since a fire had engulfed part of JKIA, it had been difficult to get everything back to normal.

Regarding the power outages, he explained that a contractor installing the backup system was still on site, but was working slowly to ensure that there was a backup generator that would kick in in less than 20 seconds.

"The contractor is on-site and has put a generator but says if he does it in haste, he will destroy the network in the electricity supply in the airport," he said.

He urged Kenyans to be patient while the government improves infrastructure in the aviation sector, including the construction and expansion of existing airstrips.

In Kwale, Mr Murkomen said the expansion of Diani Airport will not only reduce the cost of airfares but also increase visitor traffic to the tourist town.

"We are aware that flights cannot carry full capacity, and they are also selling tickets at double prices from what is charged between Mombasa and Nairobi. Once we operationalise the new runway this will end," he said.