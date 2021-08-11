CS Matiang'i warns Itumbi over tweets

Dennis Itumbi

Mr Dennis Itumbi.

Photo credit: File | Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has threatened to sue former State House communications bureaucrat Dennis Itumbi for alleged defamation after a series of social media utterances.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.