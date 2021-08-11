CS Matiang'i warns Itumbi over tweets
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has threatened to sue former State House communications bureaucrat Dennis Itumbi for alleged defamation after a series of social media utterances.
Dr Matiang'i has asked Mr Itumbi to pull down the Twitter posts in question and apologise.
Through VA Nyamodi Advocates, the Interior CS is also demanding that Mr Itumbi reaches out for compensation talks over alleged reputational damage, saying the tweets have painted Dr Matiang'i in bad light to right thinking members of the public.
The tweets Dr Matiang'i is referring to were posted on Mr Itumbi's Twitter account, which has at least 1.3 million followers, between July and August, 2021.
"We are further instructed to demand as we hereby do your immediate admission of liability whereupon our client shall engage you on the quantum of damages and any other retribution for your defamatory publications. Take notice that if you do not comply with the terms of this demand by close of business Friday, 13 August 2021, our Client shall institute legal proceedings against you without any further reference to you and at your sole liability for all attendant costs and consequences," the demand letter from Dr Matiangi’s lawyers states.
The CS alleges that Mr Itumbi has continuously used the offending words on the social media platform.