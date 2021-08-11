CS Matiang'i warns Itumbi over tweets

Through VA Nyamodi Advocates, the Interior CS is also demanding that Mr Itumbi reaches out for compensation talks over alleged reputational damage, saying the tweets have painted Dr Matiang'i in bad light to right thinking members of the public.

"We are further instructed to demand as we hereby do your immediate admission of liability whereupon our client shall engage you on the quantum of damages and any other retribution for your defamatory publications. Take notice that if you do not comply with the terms of this demand by close of business Friday, 13 August 2021, our Client shall institute legal proceedings against you without any further reference to you and at your sole liability for all attendant costs and consequences," the demand letter from Dr Matiangi’s lawyers states.