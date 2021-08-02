‘Fake’ Ruto assassination letter: Dennis Itumbi to know fate in September

Dennis Itumbi, Samuel Gateri Wanjiru

Dennis Itumbi and Samuel Gateri Wanjiru at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on August 2, 2021 on charges of making a false document alleging a plot to assassinate DP William Ruto.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Former State House Director of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi will know his fate on September 25 in a case in which he is charged with making a false document alleging a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

